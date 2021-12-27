BC announces 6,288 new coronavirus cases; 713 in Interior Heath

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The B.C. government released partial COVID-19 data on Monday, revealing skyrocketing case counts over the Christmas period.

Over the past three days B.C. reported 6,288 new cases, for a total of 241,946 cases since the pandemic began.

The government did not release data on active or recovered cases, deaths, hospitalizations or vaccination figures on Monday due to the statutory holiday.

The government says it will resume reporting those figures on Wednesday, when a media briefing is expected. Castanet's running active cases graph will be updated Wednesday as well.

The cases were confirmed as follows:

Dec. 24-25: 2,552 new cases

Dec. 25-26: 2,023 new cases

Dec. 26-27: 1,713 new cases

The new cases include:

3,181 new cases in Fraser Health

1,482 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

713 new cases in Interior Health

174 new cases in Northern Health

737 new cases in Island Health

one new case in person who resides outside of Canada

No additional data was released on Monday. The BCCDC’s COVID-19 dashboard also says it will not be updated until Wednesday.

The surge in case counts is being driven by the more contagious Omicron variant. B.C. announced last week its testing system had reached its capacity of 20,000 cases per day and triage is underway.

Public health is now using rapid tests to supplement PCR testing based on risk, and those rapid test results are not included in daily case totals.

People who are younger and don't have underlying risk factors, particularly if they are fully vaccinated, will most likely receive a rapid test, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week.