RCMP seek abducted Alberta 3-year-old, may be headed to BC

Photo: Contributed Elijah Nyhus is missing.

A missing three-year-old child from Alberta may be heading into British Columbia, and RCMP are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled.

On Christmas Eve at approximately 3 p.m., Wetaskiwin and Camrose RCMP in Alberta were dispatched to a report that a father had broken a custody order, and was believed to have abducted Elijah Nyhus, 3.

Elijah was not returned to his mother at the expected time and has been missing since.

Alberta RCMP are searching, and have issued a warrant for the arrest of Elijah's father, 35-year-old Malin Anthony Nyhus.

An Amber Alert has not been issued as RCMP do not believe the child is in danger of serious harm or death.

The pair were last seen in Red Deer, Alta. on Dec. 24 in the evening.

Elijah Nyhus is described as:

3’5”

Slim build

Red Hair

Brown eyes

Pale skin



Malin Nyhus is described:

6’ - 6’3”

186 lbs - 230 lbs

Medium build

Blond Hair

Hazel Eyes

Malin Nyhus is believed to be operating an older model 2007 White Pontiac Grand Prix displaying British Columbia license plate: LRO-91K. The license plate may have been replaced with a non-registered Alberta license plate: CKY-4592.

If you have any information as to Malin or Elijah’s whereabouts, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.