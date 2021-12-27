B.C. extends state of emergency as flood recovery continues

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister Mike Farnworth

A provincial state of emergency that has been in place since historic flooding hit in November has been extended once again in British Columbia.

The province announced Monday that since multiple highways are still damaged by flooding and mudslides and the continued need for action under the Emergency Program Act, the state of emergency will extend through Jan. 11, 2022.

"While significant progress has been made in recovery and repair efforts, there is still more to do to reopen our highways and get people back into their homes," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General in a news release.

"My thanks go out to all British Columbians for their patience and compliance during these challenging times, and to the crews who have worked tirelessly to get these highways back open."

Orders restricting travel on highways 5 and 99 remain in place:

Highway 5 (Coquihalla) between Hope and Merritt: Only commercial vehicles with a minimum licensed gross vehicle weight of 11,794 kilograms, and inter-city buses are permitted

Highway 99 at Lillooet River Road to the BC Hydro Seton Lake campsite access in Lillooet: Open to all traffic, but vehicles weighing more than 14,500 kilograms are not permitted

"Reopening the Coquihalla to commercial trucks and intercity buses was an important step in our recovery from November's storm damage," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"Repairs to our highway infrastructure are progressing well. However, with winter conditions here and more work to do, some restrictions must remain in place."