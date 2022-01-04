Fraser Institute report forecasts 'persistent' deficits as BC's population ages

Photo: Fraser Institute

A recently released report by B.C.'s Fraser Institute finds the province's aging population is leading to persistent deficits and increased health-care spending.

"British Columbia's senior population will reach 26 per cent of the total population by 2043," the public policy think-tank says.

"B.C.'s aging population will only put more pressure on provincial finances in the coming years," said report co-author Jake Fuss, senior economist at the Fraser Institute.

The study predicts health-care expenditures will increase by an estimated 4.2 per cent annually (on average) from now until 2040-41.

It projects health-care spending will increase from 7.6 per cent of GDP in 2019 to 8.6 per cent by 2040.

While the provincial government expects to run deficit budgets for at least another two years due to the fallout of the global pandemic, the study finds the aging population will cause further challenges.

It suggests the province may not balance its budget until at least 2040 unless changes are made.

"The risk of future recessions, rising interest rates, and other unexpected events will only compound problems further," the institute says.

"If the government wants to avoid even more red ink in the future, it will have to make policy changes and better control spending," Fuss adds.

Seniors currently compose 19.2 per cent of British Columbia’s population.

"The aging population will exacerbate challenges for B.C. government finances, and projections suggest the province will not see a balanced budget before 2040 at the current trajectory."