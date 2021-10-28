Debris believed to be from lost containers scattered on north Island beach

Photo: Jerika McArter Debris, believed to be from the Zim Kingston container spill, on Palmerston Beach, northern Vancouver Island.

The amount and variety of debris scattered on the normally pristine Palmerston Beach this week shocked Port Hardy educational assistant Jerika McArter, who believes it came from a shipping container that fell off a huge container ship last week.

McArter posted her photographs on Facebook on Wednesday, saying she’d found everything from fridges to rain boots, shoes, toys, Chinese-checkers boards, baby oil, food packs, hair wax and backpacks, along with styrofoam.

She figures the debris originated from one of the 109 containers that went overboard from the Zim Kingston during heavy seas off the west coast of the Island last Thursday.

Canadian Coast Guard officials have found four of the containers near Cape Scott on northern Vancouver Island. They released a photo of a red container with the word “Zim” clearly visible.

Two of the overboard containers held hazardous materials and have not been found.

McArter said the photos do not reflect how bad and sad the situation is.

“I wish we could pile it all,” she said. “There was so much, we piled some and threw a lot away from the water up higher.”

She said a helicopter was blowing the debris to shore.

A coast guard helicopter was at Cape Scott on Wednesday to look for containers and examine debris.

The Zim Kingston was carrying about 2,000 containers when the containers tumbled off during rough weather.

It was then sent to Constance Bank off Victoria’s waterfront, where some of the remaining containers caught fire on Saturday. A multi-agency team has been helping fight the fire, which is believe to be largely out. Some of the crew members were evacuated to shore.

Provincial and federal agencies are working together to analyze the environmental impact of the containers and the fire, and to try to find the bulk of the missing containers. They are not watertight and coast guard officials believe many could have sunk.