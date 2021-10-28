B.C. had 758 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

There have been 758 new cases of COVID-19 identified in B.C. in the past 24 hours, including 108 in the Interior.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 204,330 cases, and 4,961 remain active. Active cases increase by 213 since Wednesday.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 in the past 24 hours, to 434, and 155 people are being treated in intensive care.

There are currently 664 active cases within Interior Health and 63 people are hospitalized, 36 of whom are in intensive care.

There were 10 new deaths reported throughout B.C. in the past 24 hours – four in Interior Health, four in Fraser Health and two in Northern Health. To date, 2,147 British Columbians have died after contracting COVID-19.

One new COVID outbreak has been declared at Abbotsford's Tabor Manor. There are now 33 active outbreaks among care homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 15,939 doses of the vaccine were administered in B.C. As of Thursday, 89.7% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.7% have received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

329 new cases in Fraser Health – Total active cases: 2,153

74 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 678

108 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 664

133 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 821

114 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 586

From Oct. 20-26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.7% of cases. From Oct. 13-26, they accounted for 74.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 20-26) - Total 4,066

Not vaccinated: 2,365 (58.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 266 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,435 (35.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 13-26) - Total 458

Not vaccinated: 310 (67.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 29 (6.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 119 (26.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 20-26)

Not vaccinated: 288.6

Partially vaccinated: 87.1

Fully vaccinated: 33.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 13-26)

Not vaccinated: 57.0

Partially vaccinated: 12.6

Fully vaccinated: 2.6