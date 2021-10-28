License pulled at Fraser Valley dairy farm after SPCA raises concerns

Photo: pixabay

A dairy farm in the Fraser Valley has had its production license pulled by the BC Milk Marketing Board.

The agency said this week it received information from the BC SPCA regarding concerns for how the cattle at Cedar Valley Farms were being treated.

After an inspection by the board, the farm's dairy license was suspended immediately.

The board is now working with the provincial government to ensure care for the animals. An investigation is ongoing.

“I am shocked and extremely disappointed at the information that has been relayed to me about alleged actions at this farm, and I fully support the BC Milk Marketing Board’s decision to suspend the dairy licence, pending further investigation,” said Agriculture Minister Lana Popham.

“Under B.C.’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the BC SPCA is mandated to respond to animals in distress and investigate animal welfare concerns, and this is what they are doing.

Popham said the BC Milk Marketing Board has the authority to regulate and monitor all aspects of dairy production in B.C.

“It is of utmost importance that these animals receive proper care. While an investigation is underway, I have asked the BC Milk Marketing Board to make sure a qualified observer has a presence on the farm to ensure there are no animal welfare issues or concerns,” Popham continued.

A blog post by a company that constructed a barn for Cedar Valley Farms said farm housed 400 cows back in 2017.