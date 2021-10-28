B.C. Premier John Horgan to undergo biopsy surgery

Photo: The Canadian Press

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he will have biopsy surgery on Friday because of a growth in his throat.

Horgan says he's been in and out of the hospital for a number of weeks.

He says he noticed a lump and a later test revealed the growth in his throat.

The premier says he won't step down and he plans to retain his position as the head of the Council of the Federation.

As a precaution, Horgan says Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has been appointed deputy premier to support him.

Horgan, who is 62 and had bladder cancer when he was in his 40s, says that he has been in this spot before and he's not alone, because people receive similar news every day.