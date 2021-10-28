Environment Canada issues special weather statement for mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Pothole Lake - W Hwy 97C (Okanagan Connector), near Pothole Lake about 7 km east of Aspen Grove, looking west.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement which is in effect for most of the high mountain passes in southern B.C., including the Okanagan Connector and Coquihalla Highway.

The special weather statement also calls for heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 15 cm for the Rogers Pass, Paulson Summit, Kootenay Pass and Pennask Summit.

The special weather statement is in effect for Thursday morning and conditions are expected to shift to rain later this afternoon.

Environment Canada indicates a frontal system pushing across B.C. will spread snow to the summit of the southern interior highways this morning.

Rising freezing levels will result in snow changing to rain over the Paulson Summit, Kootenay Pass and Pennask Summit near midday today. Intense rain over the Kootenay Pass will continue through Friday morning with amounts up to 40 mm expected.

The freezing levels at the Rogers Pass will rise just above the summit level this afternoon then lower to around 1200 metres tonight. While the change over to rain is still expected later today, precipitation will quickly switch back to snow this evening. A further 10 cm of snow is possible near the summit tonight.