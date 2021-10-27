BC announces 609 new coronavirus cases; 92 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 609 new coronavirus cases, including 92 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 203,582, although just 4,748 remain active. Of the active cases, 422 individuals are currently in hospital and 157 are in intensive care.

There are now 642 active cases in the Interior Health region where 63 people are hospitalized, 38 of whom are in intensive care. The jump in IH region hospitalizations is a result of IH correcting a previous undercount.

As of Wednesday, 89.7% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.7% received their second dose.

In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,137. None of those deaths were in Interior Health.

The new/active cases include:

257 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 2,043

79 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 676

92 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 642

126 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 804

55 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 524

From Oct. 19-25, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.1% of cases, and from Oct. 12-25 they accounted for 74.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 19-25) – Total 4,153

Not vaccinated: 2,377 (57.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 287 (6.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,489 (35.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 12-25) – Total 449

Not vaccinated: 306 (68.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 30 (6.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 113 (25.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 19-25)

Not vaccinated: 293.1

Partially vaccinated: 92.3

Fully vaccinated: 34.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 12-25)

Not vaccinated: 55.8

Partially vaccinated: 13.2

Fully vaccinated: 2.5