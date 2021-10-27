Halloween car decorations prompt police calls in Kootenays

Photo: Leo Reynolds / Flickr file photo

A Halloween display in the Kootenays was taken down this week after it was deemed a little too scary for the police.

RCMP in Trail were called Sunday at 8 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the intersection of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue.

“A member of the public had noticed someone had written ‘HELP ME on the side of the vehicle in duct tape who then called and reported it to police,” said the Trail RCMP in a news release.

Officers arrived and located the owner of the vehicle, a 36-year-old Fruitvale man. The vehicle had been decorated for Halloween with fake blood and the duct-taped words HELP ME.

“The man agreed to remove the duct tape after police explained that it was a little too scary and might cause more calls of concern to the police,” RCMP said.