Person in critical condition after stabbing near Trans Mountain camp

UPDATE 2 p.m.

The Chilliwack Progress is reporting that the stabbing was not related to the pipeline.

RCMP told the paper two people were arrested and remain in custody.

Police confirmed the stabbing happened near the camp, but was not linked to the pipeline.

ORIGINAL 12:45 p.m.

A person was stabbed Wednesday morning at a Trans Mountain work camp near Hope.

CTV News reports the victim is in critical condition following the stabbing just before 8:30 a.m. at the camp on Laidlaw Road near Hope.

BC Emergency Health Services dispatched two paramedic crews to the area. An air ambulance has also been sent to the camp.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

with files from CTV Vancouver