Dinosaur statue with Expo 86 history stolen from Burnaby backyard

Police are investigating the disappearance of a five-foot-something, 80-pound fibreglass dinosaur from a North Burnaby yard.

The replica velociraptor-type reptile vanished sometime during the last few days, according to owner John Anderson.

“We didn’t notice it right away,” he said, “The weather’s been so crappy, we really haven’t been going out in the yard.”

Because of the size and weight of the dinosaur, Anderson suspects it was a two-person job and the culprits likely had a truck.

“Or else they would have to be a couple of very energetic people,” he said.

The dinosaur has an interesting backstory, possibly dating back to Expo 86.

Anderson’s understanding is that it had been in the Alberta pavilion. When Expo wrapped up, the dinosaur had reportedly been sold to a car dealership on Marine Drive that set it up on the roof.

When that dealership was demolished, a member of the wrecking crew brought the dinosaur home, according to Anderson, but his landlord wouldn't let him display it on his roof, so he set it on the boulevard with a sign – ‘Need a good home, don’t eat much.’

“We were just driving by, and there he was,” Anderson said. That was nearly 20 years ago.

When asked what had appealed to him about the figure, Anderson said, “It was a dinosaur with a sign that said, ‘Take me home’ – what are you going to do?”

Anyone with information about the missing dinosaur is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).