Protester arrested after climbing fence to tarmac at Nanaimo Airport

Photo: wikimedia commons

A protester who climbed a fence and reached the tarmac at Nanaimo Airport was arrested by police Monday.

The person, who made it onto the taxiway, was part of a group of about nine from Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo that had been demonstrating peacefully, said airport chief executive Dave Devana.

“No flights were affected and nobody was put in any danger, but we are investigating where exactly this person jumped the fence.”

A message on the Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo Facebook page says “Stop Runways To Stop Runaway Climate Action.”

Devana said the intent was to spray-paint a message on the ground, but he thinks the rainy weather prevented that.

The incident was over by about 12:40 p.m.

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver said on its Facebook that it also held a Monday demonstration, blocking the main access road at Vancouver International Airport. There were 18 people arrested, the group said.