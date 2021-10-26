BC announces 457 new coronavirus cases; 83 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 457 new coronavirus cases, including 83 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 202,973 cases, although just 4,829 are active. Of the active cases, 390 individuals are in hospital and 155 are in intensive care.

There are now 642 active cases in the IH region.

As of Tuesday, 89.6% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.5% have received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

176 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 2,002

61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 670

83 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 642

82 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 877

55 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 579

In the past 24 hours, two new deaths have been reported in the Fraser Health and Northern Health regions, for an overall total of 2,131.

From Oct. 18-24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.1% of cases. From Oct. 11-24, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 18-24) – Total 4,181

Not vaccinated: 2,377 (56.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 300 (7.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,504 (36.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 11-24) – Total 362

Not vaccinated: 252 (69.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 24 (6.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 86 (23.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 18-24)

Not vaccinated: 288.8

Partially vaccinated: 95.1

Fully vaccinated: 35.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 11-24)

Not vaccinated: 44.9

Partially vaccinated: 10.9

Fully vaccinated: 1.9