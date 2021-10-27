Man asks police officers for help breaking into ATM

Photo: CTV News

A man has been arrested after he tried to break into an ATM machine and steal money while asking Victoria Police officers for help.

Police say they were patrolling the 900-block of Yates Street in Victoria just after 3 a.m. Tuesday when they saw a man attempting to steal money from a bank machine, CTV News reports.

Two officers that were not in uniform approached the man and saw that he had damaged the machine.

Police say the suspect knew there were people behind him and without turning around the suspect asked the two officers for help with the attempted theft.

The uniformed officers then identified themselves as officers and said that the suspect was under arrest, but then the man attempted to escape.

Police say the suspect was tackled to the ground and continued to fight during the arrest. No one was injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

-with files from CTV Vancouver Island