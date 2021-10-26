Vancouver Police release images of kidnapping victim from surveillance

Photo: VPD

Vancouver Police are looking to the public for help solving an abduction case from September.

Jeffrey Lee, 33, was last seen by his girlfriend on Sept. 23 about 10 p.m. when he left her apartment in downtown Vancouver. He was heading to the Oakridge neighbourhood to go gambling.

It's believed he arrived in the area and parked his vehicle, a black BMW X5, near West 41 Avenue and Elizabeth Street, according to a press release from the Vancouver Police Department.

Surveillance images released by police show him entering an Oakridge highrise and getting into an elevator at 10:15 p.m. Video shows he left around 4 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Investigators believe he was taken as he was getting back to his vehicle.

“The black BMW was located the next day with the driver-side door wide open, and we believe whoever kidnapped Mr. Lee did so as he was getting in his vehicle,” says Sgt. Steve Addison. “Although we’ve gathered a significant amount of evidence during the past four weeks and feel we are close to solving this case, there are still people with information who need to come forward.”

Police are still trying to determine the reasons for the kidnapping, and where Lee is.

“We believe Jeffrey Lee was abducted by force and taken to an unknown location,” says Sgt. Addison. “We don’t know exactly why he was kidnapped, but we know there are people out there who have information."

In a press conference Addison wouldn't comment on whether Lee had gang connections or if a ransom had been demanded.