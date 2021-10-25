Police seek information about suspects and vehicle linked to New West homicide

Photo: IHIT Lionel Lawrence, a 23-year-old New West resident, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in the Brow of the Hill on Saturday night.

A 23-year-old man with links to the Lower Mainland’s ongoing gang conflict is the victim of New Westminster’s latest homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified New West resident Lionel Lawrence as the victim of the fatal stabbing that occurred about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. IHIT is calling on individuals with information about the case to come forward.

“We know there were other witnesses in the area,” says Sgt. David Lee of IHIT. “Their information is important, and we encourage them to come forward and do the right thing.”

Members of the New Westminster Police Department were called to an alternation on Bole Street, between 10th Street and Maple Street, in the Brow of the Hill neighbourhood on Saturday night. There they found a man suffering from significant injuries from a stabbing.

The victim was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital, but he did not survive.

“Lionel Lawrence is known to police and is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said an IHIT press release.

The New Westminster Police Department responded to the initial call, but when the victim died, IHIT took over the investigation.

IHIT is continuing to investigate with the assistance of the NWPD and the BC Coroners Service. Investigators are still completing witness interviews, and canvassing is continuing.

According to IHIT, any information related to the suspects and the suspect vehicle is crucial to advancing this investigation.

“At this time, homicide investigators believe that there are two suspects involved. Both suspects left the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle travelling south on 10th Street. IHIT believes that there may be a key individual that was present at the scene who may hold valuable information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected]