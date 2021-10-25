Suspected drug-impaired driver crashes into Bay Centre business — twice

Victoria police suspect the man arrested after an SUV crashed into an ice cream shop in the Bay Centre on Sunday was impaired by drugs.

Security video shows a newer model SUV smashing into the Marble Slab Creamery, on the north side of the downtown shopping centre at Broad Street, about 11 p.m.

In the video, the driver backs the vehicle away from the initial impact area, and a moment later crashes into another part of the business a few metres to the right.

VicPD officers responded and located a vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee the scene and police deployed a conducted energy weapon and pulled the man from the vehicle.

Police said he continued to resist arrest. Officers took the man to the ground and arrested him without further incident.

Based on the man’s behaviour, officers believed he was impaired by drugs. Police attempted to administer a sobriety test, but the man said he was hurt.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was later released with a 24-hour driving prohibition pending further investigation into drug-impaired driving.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident, police said.

This file remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.