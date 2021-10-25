BC announces 1,618 new coronavirus cases; 254 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 1,618 new coronavirus cases, including 254 in the Interior Health region, over the weekend.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total to 202,516 cases, although just 4,966 remain active. Of the active cases, 366 individuals are in hospital and 149 are in intensive care.

There are now 665 active cases in the Interior Health region, where 38 people are in intensive care.

In the past 72 hours, 20 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,129. Six of those deaths occurred in Interior Health.

As of Monday, 89.6% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.4% have received their second dose. Ninety per cent of adults have at least one dose.

The new cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

Oct. 22-23: 613 new cases

Oct. 23-24: 529 new cases

Oct. 24-25: 476 new cases

The new/active cases include:

699 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 2,030

190 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 619

254 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 665

289 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 1,042

186 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 551

Data related to the vaccination status of the new cases was not released Monday.