Criminal investigation into serious crash on Highway 22

Photo: Colin Dacre

Highway 22 is closed south of Castlegar while police conduct a criminal investigation into a crash.

Emergency crews were called at about 7:30 a.m. to the two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 22 near China Creek, about two kilometres north of Genelle, B.C.

Investigators say a southbound Kia crossed the centre line and collided head on with a northbound Honda.

“The driver of the Honda was seriously injured, taken to an area hospital, and later air-lifted to another hospital. The driver of the Kia was also injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Both vehicles had only one occupant,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC Highway Patrol.

“The road and weather conditions did not contribute to the cause of this collision.”

Cpl. Halskov says speed and impairment on the part of the driver of the southbound Kia has “not been ruled out.”

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video of any pre-collision driving of either vehicle, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Nelson at 250-354-5180.