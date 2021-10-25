RCMP say charges laid after two people were found dead in Crofton, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP say second-degree murder charges have been laid against a man for the deaths of two people in the Vancouver Island community of Crofton.

They say 33-year-old Justin Dodd was arrested early Saturday morning without incident.

Officers from the nearby city of Duncan responded just after midnight on Saturday to a report of suspicious circumstances at a house in Crofton.

The Mounties say when they arrived they found two people dead in the home.

Dodd, who is a Duncan resident, is expected to appear in court to face the charges on Nov. 2.

The names of the victims are not being released.