Construction work on new Canada Line SkyTrain station in Richmond to disrupt traffic

Construction cotinues on a new Canada Line SkyTrain station in Richmond.

Starting today, there will be disruption in the area of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way in Richmond as part of the project.

Service remains the same during the early stage of construction, although TransLink anticipates some single-tracking will be required later this year and will notify customers in advance of any impacts.

There will be northbound lane, bike lane, and sidewalk on No. 3 Road for the duration of the construction period. Transit stops have been relocated to Capstan Way.

Capstan Station will be a new Canada Line station between the existing Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations.

It's expected to be completed in March 2023.