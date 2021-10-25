Ocean paddleboarder missing near Sechelt

Photo: Contributed

Police are hoping the public will have information about a man who is believed to have gone missing while paddleboarding near Sechelt.

Ryan Standerwick, 26, has been missing since Oct. 19, when it's believed he went paddleboarding in Halfmoon Bay north of Sechelt. Sunshine Coast RCMP says in a press release it's believed he went into the ocean at Coopers Green park.

"A paddleboard, believed to be his, was recovered on Thormanby Island after being spotted by an RCMP helicopter searching the area," RCMP say in a press release.

Thormanby Island is less than 4 kilometres from Coopers Green, just off the shore in Halfmoon Bay.

Marine searches have been called off for now due to weather in the area.

Standerwick is described as a white male standing five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with short light brown hair and hazel eyes. Police believe he may have been wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and Blundstone boots at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who has tips about Standerwick's disappearance is asked to call the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 1-604-885-2266.