Storm weakens prior to hitting B.C. Coast

UPDATE 2 p.m.

Numerous Metro Vancouverites say they were expecting more of an impact locally from a significant weather system that moved into the B.C. coast over the weekend.

Last week, meteorologists warned that a tempestuous weather pattern was forming over the Pacific ocean that had the potential to wreak havoc on northern Vancouver Island. As of Monday (Oct. 25), however, the low-pressure system hasn't produced record-breaking winds in the Lower Mainland, although a wind advisory remains in place.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Doug Lundquist tells Glacier Media in a phone interview that the storm isn't expected to devastate the region with unprecedented winds but that the advisory remains in effect.

"There were some impacts but I would say it was an average fall storm," he explains, noting that the advisory will likely be lifted later in the day as winds ease through Monday evening.

"Nothing extreme right like maybe gusting to 60 [km/h], some places might get 70 but...that's not off the charts."

Metro Vancouver wind warning

The wind warning was issued for areas near the water, such as UBC, Tsawwassen, Boundary Bay, Ladner, Steveston, and coastal sections of West Vancouver. However, the winds were not as powerful in the region as they were in places like Vancouver Island.

"As far as today goes any wind that's around will dissipate in the next 12 hours we don't see it getting much higher than it is anywhere and most locations will be less," he adds.

Now, Environment Canada is more concerned about the long stretch of wet weather in the coming week, highlights Lundquist. The Vancouver weather forecast calls for rain nearly every day and there's a chance that the city could have more rainfall this month than in an average November. Typically, November is the city's wettest month.

ORIGINAL 8 a.m.

Wind warnings and special weather statements remain posted for Vancouver Island and British Columbia's inner south coast, but it appears the region has dodged significant damage from a powerful storm.

Environment Canada says a rapidly deepening cyclone approached waters off the coast Saturday night and peak wind speeds of at least 100 km/h were reported at three locations off Vancouver Island on Sunday.

Winds have eased slightly, but the weather office says gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are still possible in many areas as the storm tracks northeast and is expected to pass over northern Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro says thousands of customers across Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands started the day without power, while residents on Cortes Island, east of Powell River, are not expected to have electricity restored until later.

It says it's also working to restore power to several thousand customers on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast.

B.C. Ferries cancelled sailings to and from Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Gulf Islands for much of the morning.

Two people died Sunday in Washington state as the same storm toppled a tree onto a vehicle in the Seattle area.

