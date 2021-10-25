Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Golden following vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC
UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.
DriveBc advises that the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened west of Golden as of about 9:45 a.m.
ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.
Heads up if you're travelling to Alberta this morning.
DriveBC reports the Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Golden due to a vehicle incident.
The highway is closed in both directions at Donald Road.
DriveBC is reporting the incident 24 kilometres west of Golden.
A scene assessment is in progress.
The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.