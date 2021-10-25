181594
BC  

Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Golden following vehicle incident

Hwy 1 open near Golden

- | Story: 349580

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

DriveBc advises that the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened west of Golden as of about 9:45 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

Heads up if you're travelling to Alberta this morning.

DriveBC reports the Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Golden due to a vehicle incident.

The highway is closed in both directions at Donald Road.

DriveBC is reporting the incident 24 kilometres west of Golden.

A scene assessment is in progress.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

181039