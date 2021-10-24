Liquor license yanked for Kitsilano restaurant following closure order from health authority

Photo: Vancouver is Awesome

Following the closure order from Vancouver Coastal Health and the suspension of the business licence, Corduroy in Kitsilano has now had its liquor licence suspended as well.

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch issued the suspension last week and it took effect on Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

The restaurant has long flouted government regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent closure order from Vancouver Coastal Health was issued Wednesday, Oct. 20. for contravention of a Provincial Health Officer Order.

In an interaction Corduroy owner Rebecca Matthews shared on Instagram with VCH employees it was stated the closure order stemmed from complaints and not following face-covering protocols. Matthews has also been outspoken against vaccine passports and other government orders regarding the pandemic.

This isn't the first time the restaurant has received the same three disciplinary measures this year. In the spring it was shut down for violating public health orders as it reopened for dine-in meals with no masks at a time when that wasn't allowed, during the height of the pandemic. When VCH employees first arrived to give Matthews the closure notice patrons shouted and chanted at the officials until they left.

Following that incident, the city suspended their business licence and their liquor licence was suspended. At the same time the provincial restaurant association distanced themselves from Corduroy and legal experts questioned Matthews's defense strategy. Mayor Kennedy Stewart also threatened legal action.