Tentative agreement ends work-to-rule at LifeLabs

Photo: The Canadian Press A laboratory technologist at LifeLabs, demonstrates one of the steps taken when a specimen is tested for COVID-19 at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C.

A deal has been reached to end job action that began Saturday at LifeLabs.

The union announced that B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) members working at LifeLabs have reached a tentative agreement with their employer in the early hours of Sunday, October 24.

The deal will be presented to members on Monday and they will then vote on whether to accept the agreement.

Until the vote, the union’s overtime ban and work-to-rule campaign will stand down.

There was a rally outside the Burnaby Reference Laboratory on Saturday to show support for the lab workers.

LifeLabs is the province's largest private health laboratory company, with 94 facilities across B.C.

The BCGEU represents about 1,550 workers, including medical laboratory technologists, laboratory technical assistants, client information specialists, couriers and clinical technical assistants.

Workers have been without a contract since April and the union says wages are the main issue, although LifeLabs said on its website that agreement had been reached on key monetary provisions before the launch of job action.