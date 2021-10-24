A man was killed near a New Westminster park Friday

Photo: Jennifer Gauthier Investigators at the scene of a homicide at Bole Street and Maple Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over a homicide case in New Westminster.

On Friday, Oct. 22, at approximately 9:24 p.m., the New Westminster Police Department received multiple calls of two males fighting in the area of Bole Street and Maple Street near Moody Park.

Upon arrival, NWPD patrol members located a male suffering from significant injuries, said police in a statement. The victim was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital where lifesaving interventions continued, but he did not survive.

“IHIT has assumed conduct of this investigation and will be working in partnership with the New Westminster Police Major Crime Unit to gather evidence and determine motive,” read a statement.

IHIT investigators are requesting assistance from the public and are seeking witnesses who may have seen or overheard the altercation. Police are also asking anyone with residential or commercial video footage or dash cam video to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).