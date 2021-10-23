Bodies of two people found in Crofton home, man arrested

Photo: File photo

Two bodies were found in a Crofton home early Saturday morning.

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP officers were called to a report of suspicious circumstances at a house in the 8600 block of Crofton Road.

When police arrived, they found the bodies in the house. A man was also present and was arrested.

The man was taken to the North Cowichan RCMP detachment and remains in custody.

“While the investigation is in the preliminary stages, police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no on-going risk to the general public,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a statement.