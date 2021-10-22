Unionized LifeLabs workers in British Columbia to take job action

Photo: The Canadian Press A laboratory technologist at LifeLabs, demonstrates one of the steps taken when a specimen is tested for COVID-19 at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C.

The union representing some workers at LifeLabs, the largest provider of medical laboratory services in British Columbia, says its members plan to take job action.

The B.C. General Employees' Union says a rally is scheduled outside a LifeLabs in Burnaby on Saturday as workers plan to refuse voluntary overtime and work to rule, starting Friday night.

The job action covers all 94 LifeLabs locations where the union represents workers.

LifeLabs says on its website that it has been designated an essential service by the B.C. Labour Relations Board but expects there will be some disruption to its work.

Workers have been without a contract since April and the union says wages are the main issue, although LifeLabs says on its website that agreement had been reached on key monetary provisions before the union rejected its latest offer.

The union says its members will set up picket lines if a suitable contract hasn't been reached by Nov. 1.