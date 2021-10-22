B.C. had 649 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Another 649 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including 88 in the Interior.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 200,898 cases, and 5,106 cases remain active. Active cases rose by 141 since Thursday.

Hospitalizations dropped by 12 in the past 24 hours, to 365, and 142 people are now being treated in intensive care.

There are currently 778 active cases within Interior Health.

There were 13 new deaths reported throughout B.C. in the past 24 hours. To date, 2,109 British Columbians have died after contracting COVID-19.

The new/active cases include:

281 new cases in Fraser Health – Total active cases: 2,051

61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 693

88 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 778

130 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 980

89 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 545

From Oct. 14-20, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.2% of cases.

From Oct. 7-20, they accounted for 77.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 14-20) - Total 4,480

Not vaccinated: 2,584 (57.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 338 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,558 (34.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 7-20) - Total 452

Not vaccinated: 322 (71.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 26 (5.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 104 (23.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 14-20)

Not vaccinated: 311.3

Partially vaccinated: 99.5

Fully vaccinated: 36.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 7-20)

Not vaccinated: 55.7

Partially vaccinated: 11.5

Fully vaccinated: 2.3