Woman throws coffee in Tim Hortons employee's face: VPD

Photo: Vancouver Police Department

An employee of a Downtown Eastside coffee shop was assaulted by a customer, say Vancouver Police.

On Oct. 20 around 10 a.m., a woman entered the Tim Hortons near Pender and Abbott streets and ordered a coffee, explains a news release. Surveillance footage shows the female employee handing the woman a cup of hot coffee, which the suspect then threw back in her face.

“This employee was just trying to do her job,” says Cnst. Tania Visintin. “It’s appalling that she was subjected to this type of abuse and it’s extremely fortunate that she was not seriously injured.”

The suspect is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, with a medium build. She has black and green shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black t-shirt with a black rain jacket on top, black jeans, and black boots. She had on a black face mask and was carrying a camouflage-coloured backpack. She left the area before the police arrived.

“This file is being reviewed further by our Hate Crimes Investigator to determine if elements of hate, prejudice or bias were factors,” adds Visintin.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, or has any information, they are asked to call the VPD at 604-717-4021.