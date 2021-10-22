Man dies two days after struggle with police in Coquitlam

Photo: File photo

A man involved in a Coquitlam police incident this week has since died after being sent to hospital.

As a result, the BC Coroners Service has begun its own investigation into how he passed while the Independent Investigations Office continues its own case to find out if police actions were involved.

In an update from B.C.'s police watchdog, the man died Thursday after he was admitted to hospital following a loss of consciousness during an arrest after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

That morning, a Coquitlam Mountie was approached to help find a man who was allegedly intoxicated with drugs and alcohol and left his home wearing just a T-shirt and underwear.

The man was found in a home "a short time later," where the officer heard a "banging" noise and saw him through the door.

A second officer joined to help take the man into custody and while doing so, the IIO says, "a struggle reportedly ensued."

"After the man was handcuffed, he was noted to be in medical distress and officers provided assistance. Emergency Health Services arrived and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment."

The IIO is still investigating to see if police actions led to the man's injury, directly or indirectly.

No other information is being released at this time.