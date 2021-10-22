Police arrest man waving gun in downtown Vancouver

Photo: VPD

Police have arrested a man who was captured on surveillance footage this week brandishing what looked to be a gun in downtown Vancouver.

The 54-year-old Vancouver man was apprehended Thursday night and was in possession of a replica handgun and other weapons, the VPD stated in a media release Friday.

“We are very thankful for the heads-up person who recognized the suspect and called our tip line immediately,” says Constable Tania Visintin, VPD.

Firearm-related charges have been recommended to Crown counsel.

The suspect remains in custody.