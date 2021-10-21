Two 'extraordinary' storms slated to hit B.C. coast

Photo: @50ShadesofVan / Twitter The Weather Network says two "extraordinary Pacific storms" will impact the west coast of B.C. starting on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

British Columbians are advised to brace for some stormy weather in the coming days, according to a new report.

The Weather Network says two "extraordinary Pacific storms" will impact the west coast of B.C. between Thursday (Oct. 21) and Sunday.

Report authors note that the first storm is in the midst of an "explosive cyclogenesis, a drop in pressure of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours - qualifying it in popular parlance as a 'weather bomb." However, this system is expected to do "twice the amount of strengthening" needed to meet that definition.

"While this is the wet season for the west coast, and they are no stranger to strong lows at this time of year, two back-to-back powerhouse systems like these are certainly something to take note of," says Nadine Powell, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

The storm will also be strengthened by the "remnants from a western Pacific typhoon," explain report authors, which will increase the amount of rainfall.

The rain along the coast and Lower Mainland is expected to pick up through Thursday afternoon, remaining widespread and steady during Friday as well. The heaviest rainfall rates are expected Thursday overnight.

The storm will likely weaken by the time it hits the Interior, with Kelowna projecting rainfall off just 5-10 mm on Friday.

Vancouver Island is expected to see the heaviest amounts of rainfall. In the Lower Mainland, the heaviest rainfall is expected Sunday evening, with rain continuing into Monday, followed by another front Tuesday and Wednesday.