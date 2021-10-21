Burnaby woman claims $70-million jackpot — the largest lottery win in B.C.'s history

Photo: BCLC Christine Lauzon of Burnaby just claimed her $70-million prize from the Sept. 28 Lotto Max draw.

Christine Lauzon admits to being “a little nervous” about the idea of being B.C.’s newest multimillionaire.

“It’s a big change, really,” she said, in what may just be the understatement of the year – given that she just became the biggest lottery winner ever in the history of B.C.

Today (Oct. 21), Lauzon claimed her $70-million jackpot from the Sept. 28 Lotto Max draw.

Lauzon selected her numbers with Quick Pick and purchased her ticket – along with a pack of peanuts – at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Hastings Street.

“I just thought, ‘Why not buy a ticket?’” Lauzon said, in a BCLC press release. “I have definitely dreamed about it, but I never thought it would actually happen. You never think it’s going to happen.”

Once Lauzon realized she’d won, after checking her ticket at home using the BCLC Lotto app, she shared the news with first her roommate and then her father.

“They were both so surprised and excited,” she said. “My dad … couldn’t keep a straight face.”

Lauzon admits the experience has been surreal and says she plans to “let it settle a bit” before making any big decisions.

She’ll contact her financial advisor first and then, she says, she’ll give some of the prize to her immediate family. She says she has a lot of ideas and causes that are close to her heart and will take some time before choosing how to make an impact with her new wealth.

“I feel nervous and excited all in one,” she said. “I can’t fully wrap my head around it all right now. I am so excited for what is to come.”