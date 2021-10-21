BC announces 715 new coronavirus cases; 137 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 715 new coronavirus cases, including 137 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 200,249 cases, although just 4,965 remain active. Of the active cases, 377 individuals are in hospital and 136 are in intensive care.

The Interior Health region has 808 active cases. There are 36 people hospitalized with the virus in the region, 31 of whom are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 89.4% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.8% received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

285 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 1,971

60 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 686

137 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 808

172 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 937

61 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 504

In the past 24 hours, four new deaths (Northern Health) have been reported, for an overall total of 2,096.

From Oct. 13-19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.4% of cases and from Oct. 6-19, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 13-19) - Total 4,351

Not vaccinated: 2,561 (58.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 325 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,465 (33.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 6-19) - Total 445

Not vaccinated: 314 (70.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 25 (5.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 106 (23.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 13-19)

Not vaccinated: 308.7

Partially vaccinated: 95.6

Fully vaccinated: 34.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 6-19)

Not vaccinated: 53.9

Partially vaccinated: 11.0

Fully vaccinated: 2.4