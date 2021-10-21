Man with gun spotted in downtown Vancouver, police seek suspect and witnesses

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Police are looking for this suspect after he was seen in downtown Vancouver on Oct. 19 with a hand gun.

Vancouver police are searching for a man seen with a handgun in the city's core.

The man was spotted on Tuesday, Oct. 19, walking through parts of the city. Around 10:15 a.m. a witness watched as the man walked north on Granville Street holding what looked to be a gun and pointing it around, according to a press release from the Vancouver Police Department.

“This is very concerning as we don’t know who this person is, if the gun was real or an imitation, and what the person was doing with the gun,” says Const. Tania Visintin.

In security footage from the area he can be seen apparently interacting with someone and makes a cutting motion across his neck. He then enters Nordstrom at the Pacific Centre shopping mall.

The man is described as a white male around 50 years old. He stands around 5'8" and weighs around 175 lbs. His hair is short, black, and curly and he has a goatee. At the time of the incident he was wearing glasses, a dark grey jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him or has more information is asked to call police at 604-717-3445.