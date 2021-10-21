Wad of cash found in box of clothes donated to Surrey thrift store

Photo: Contributed

Surrey RCMP are trying to find the owner of a wad of cash found in a box of donated clothing.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn says on Sept. 10, a “substantial amount of cash” was found in a box of clothing that had been donated to a thrift store on King George Boulevard.

“The employee who located the cash suspected it was inadvertently donated, so they turned it into police,” said Munn.

The employee believed the box of clothing was donated between July 1 and July 15.

“If you can positively identify the amount of cash, denominations, and what the money was stored in, please contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502,” said Munn.