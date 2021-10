Photo: BCLC

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in West Vancouver recently may finally be able to afford to buy a decent house in the pricey city.

The BC Lottery Corporation announced Thursday that a ticket bought in West Vancouver won the $10,2555,029 jackpot in last night’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The lucky numbers are 6, 9, 34, 35, 48, 49, and the bonus number is 41.

Meanwhile, the average price of a home in the ritzy Vancouver suburb is $2,745,333, according to real estate trends website zolo.ca.