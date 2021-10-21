Four people charged in gunpoint Vancouver kidnapping

Photo: VPD

Charges have been approved against four individuals suspected to have taken part in a Vancouver kidnapping carried out at gunpoint last month.

The kidnapping occurred on Sept. 8, and following a brief pursuit, the victim was rescued by VPD officers.

The victim suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted and restrained.

Four suspects were taken into custody.

“In August, Vancouver Police Property Crime detectives initiated a project into a group that was believed to be responsible for a series of armed home invasions and residential break and enters throughout Metro Vancouver,” says Const. Tania Visintin, VPD. “Detectives took the initiative to target this group and dedicated a significant amount of resources into the investigation.”

Charges have been approved against Ashley Smith, 30, Michael Husain, 30, and Harman Parmar, 24, for kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence. The name of the fourth person accused is not being released due to a court-imposed publication ban.

Smith, Husain, and Parmar have been held in custody pending their next court appearance.