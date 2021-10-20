B.C. had 696 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Another 696 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including 118 in the Interior.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 199,534 cases, and 4,888 remain active. Active cases dropped by 25 since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations dropped by 12 in the past 24 hours, to 370, and 139 people are being treated in intensive care.

There are currently 795 active cases within Interior Health, and 34 people are hospitalized.

There were six new deaths reported throughout B.C. in the past 24 hours – five in Fraser Health and one in Vancouver Coastal. To date, 2,092 British Columbians have died after contracting COVID-19.

One new COVID outbreak has been declared at Burnaby's Swedish Assisted Living Residence. There are now 24 active outbreaks among care homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals.

The new/active cases include:

252 new cases in Fraser Health – Total active cases: 1,929

76 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 724

118 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 795

191 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 864

59 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 517

In the past 24 hours, 14,637 doses of the vaccine were administered in B.C. As of Wednesday, 89.2% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.5% received their second dose.

From Oct. 12-18, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.2% of cases and from Oct. 5-18, they accounted for 74.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 11-17) – Total 3,997

Not vaccinated: 2,407 (60.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 277 (6.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,313 (32.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 4-17) – Total 384

Not vaccinated: 268 (69.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 22 (5.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 94 (24.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 11-17)

Not vaccinated: 281.7

Partially vaccinated: 81.2

Fully vaccinated: 31.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 4-17)

Not vaccinated: 45.2

Partially vaccinated: 9.7

Fully vaccinated: 2.1