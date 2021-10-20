Conditional discharge for intoxicated man who exposed himself near Burnaby school

Photo: Google Street View

A man who exposed himself to a parent by a Burnaby elementary school in January has been granted a conditional discharge with a year of probation.

On Jan. 13 at 2:47 p.m., Burnaby RCMP got a call from Maywood Community School reporting a “suspicious male” in the alley behind the school who was looking into cars and “lunging at parents who were waiting for their children,” according to agreed facts read out by Crown prosecutor Louise Gauld in Vancouver provincial court Monday.

A parent waiting for his daughter told the suspect, later identified as Eric Charles Narayan, to “go away,” Gauld said.

Narayan did but then came back, and an altercation ensued that ended with the parent holding Narayan on the ground.

The parent wanted to hold him there until police came, but a 911 dispatcher told him to let him go, according to Gauld.

“He released Narayan, who walked away, turned around and pulled his pants down, exposing his penis to (the parent),” Gauld said.

Police arrived shortly after and detained him, and he was charged in March with committing an indecent act in a public place and indecent exhibition in a public place.

Narayan, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to indecent exhibition. The other charge was stayed.

His lawyer, Sarah Grewal, said Narayan “regrets his actions” and said the incident was “out of character for him.”

“He tells me that the offence occurred because he was intoxicated,” Grewal said.

Gauld said Narayan should also be ordered to get counselling, but Grewal opposed that condition.

She said her client has mental health issues, including schizophrenia, but that he takes his medication regularly and is already getting medical help.

Nick Christofides, district principal for safe and caring schools with the Burnaby school district, said Maywood held its dismissal bell for a couple minutes during the incident until police arrived and it was safe for students to leave the school.