No wreckage found in Mount Cheam area after reports of plane crash earlier Tuesday evening

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE: 10:20 p.m.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre aircraft sent to search the Mount Cheam area after a plane crash was reported found no wreckage, according to media reports.

In a social media post, CBC said that JRCC Victoria sent an aircraft to investigate reports that a plane had crashed near Chilliwack on Tuesday evening.

According to CBC, the JRCC crews didn’t find any evidence of a crashed aircraft and no one is missing, and they are now standing down.

BC EHS and RCMP told Castanet they had also sent emergency crews to the Mount Cheam area after a call came in about a possible crash at 6 p.m.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said no sign of a crash had been found, and the Chilliwack Airport had notified officers that there were no planes overdue.

UPDATE: @VicJRCC_CCCOS says it has searched the area and has not found wreckage, and no one is missing. It is now standing down. @cbcnewsbc @CBCAlerts https://t.co/07s7yzn5Cy — Dan Burritt (@DanBurritt) October 20, 2021

UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.

Police are looking into reports of a plane crash in the Chilliwack area, according to RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau.

However, Manseau said no sign of a crash has been found yet.

According to BC EHS, a call came in just after 6 p.m. Tuesday reporting the crash, and paramedics were dispatched to an area near Mount Cheam.

“We’re out and about looking for the same thing. Members there have been in touch with Chilliwack Airport and at this time, there’s no reports of planes overdue,” Manseau said.

“We are aware, and we’re looking into it.”

ORIGINAL: 6:33 p.m.

Paramedics have been dispatched to the Mount Cheam area in Chilliwack after reports of a plane crash, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

BC EHS said a call came in just after 6 p.m. reporting the crash.

The agency said it has sent three units and a supervisory vehicle to the scene.

There is no word yet on the size of the aircraft or how many people may have been on board.

This story will be updated as more information is available.