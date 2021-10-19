BC announces 560 new coronavirus cases; 79 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 560 new coronavirus cases, including 79 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 198,838, although just 4,913 cases remain active. Of the active cases, 382 individuals are in hospital and 146 are in intensive care.

There are now 772 active cases within the Interior Health region.

There were five new deaths reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours, none of which occurred in Interior Health.

As of Tuesday, 89.2% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.5% have received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

208 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 2,052

80 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 717

79 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 772

131 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 797

61 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 516

From Oct. 11-17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.1% of cases and from Oct. 4-17 they accounted for 75.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 11-17) – Total 3,997

Not vaccinated: 2,407 (60.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 277 (6.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,313 (32.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 4-17) – Total 384

Not vaccinated: 268 (69.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 22 (5.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 94 (24.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 11-17)

Not vaccinated: 281.7

Partially vaccinated: 81.2

Fully vaccinated: 31.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 4-17)

Not vaccinated: 45.2

Partially vaccinated: 9.7

Fully vaccinated: 2.1