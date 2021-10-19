Victoria masseur facing 10 charges of sexual assault

Photo: Glacier Media

A Victoria masseur has been charged with sexually assaulting 10 customers at a Fort Street business during the past two years.

Ajesh Jacob, who goes by the name Sam, is alleged to have committed the sexual assaults between May 21, 2019, and Feb. 9, 2021 at a business in the 700-block of Fort Street offering massage, reflexology, acupressure and lymphatic drainage massage.

Detectives with the special victims unit began an investigation in late March after allegations of sexual assault were reported. Jacob was arrested on May 13. He was charged and released on several conditions, including that he does not perform massages.

At the time of his arrest, police said others had made allegations against Jacob and they believed there might be other victims.

In addition to the Victoria Police Department, sexualized violence can be reported to the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at 250-383-3232 or [email protected], or through a family doctor or a counsellor.