$180K worth of crystal meth seized from prison in Abbotsford

Photo: The Canadian Press Matsqui prison in Abbotsford, B.C.

Guards at a federal penitentiary in the Fraser Valley say they have seized $183,000 worth of methamphetamine from within the prison’s perimeter.

The seizure was made Oct. 11, 2021 at the Matsqui Institution, a medium-security facility in Abbotsford.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it uses a number of tools to prevent the entry of drugs into its prisons, ranging from ion scanners to drug dogs.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the organization said in a news release. "CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions."

“These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.”