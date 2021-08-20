Interior Savings drive-ins raising money for charities across Interior

Photo: Interior Savings

Drive-in movies will be screened across the Interior in the coming days to raise money for a number of local charities.

The Interior Savings Moonlight Movie Tour is hitting the road for five shows starting Saturday in Kamloops, where the live-action version of Aladdin will play at Twin Rivers Drive-In on McArthur Island.

Gates open at 8 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets, which are $20 per vehicle, are available online here, with funds raised going to the Kamloops Brain Injury Association.

On Sunday, Raya and the Last Dragon will play in Lillooet’s Conway Park. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk, with $20 admission at the gate. Funds raised will go to Lillooet Minor Hockey.

On Monday, Raya and the Last Dragon will play in Clearwater’s McMahon Field. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk, with $20 tickets available for pre-purchase at Interior Savings. Funds raised will go to the Rodeo Rednecks 4H Club.

On Tuesday, Raya and the Last Dragon will play in the North Thompson Fall Fair Grounds in Barriere. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk, with $20 tickets available for pre-purchase at Interior Savings. Funds raised will go to the Barriere secondary PAC.

The drive-in tour will wrap up on Wednesday, when Onward will play in the Wholesale Club parking lot. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk, with $20 tickets available online here. Funds raised will go to BGC Okanagan.

For more information on the event, click here.