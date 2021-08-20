Province, Interior Health to provide update on pandemic

Photo: BCCDC New COVID-19 cases by local health area, identified between Aug. 8 and 14.

The provincial government and Interior Health are set to provide an update on the pandemic within the BC Interior this afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are being joined by representatives from IH for the news conference at 2:30 p.m.

For weeks now, the Central Okanagan has seen soaring case counts driven primarily by the delta variant, leading to localized health restrictions.

New data this week from the BCCDC showed 922 cases in the Central Okanagan between Aug. 8 and 14, breaking the record for the most ever in the region for the third week in a row.

New infections have started to plateau in recent days but remain astronomical, so it is unlikely any of the local restrictions will be lifted. At this point, it is anyone’s guess if more restrictions will be put in place.

Castanet will carry the news conference live in this story.